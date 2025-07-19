Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,017,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $284.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

