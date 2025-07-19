Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

