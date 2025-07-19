STAR Financial Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Governors Lane LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 157,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

