Financial Harvest LLC Buys Shares of 8,537 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

