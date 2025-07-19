Financial Harvest LLC Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWBI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $106,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $181,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 31.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 43.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $353.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.41 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

