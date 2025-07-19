STAR Financial Bank Buys 1,769 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY)

STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank owned approximately 1.20% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XTWY stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

