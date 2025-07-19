Financial Harvest LLC Acquires Shares of 2,226 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 125,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

