Atle Fund Management AB Has $7.09 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Atle Fund Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,721 shares during the period. Alkermes makes up 3.2% of Atle Fund Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atle Fund Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Alkermes worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.22 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.