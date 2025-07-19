Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $917,523,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,670 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,729,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,465,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,968,000 after buying an additional 2,395,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

