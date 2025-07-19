Financial Harvest LLC Takes Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000. Solventum makes up about 4.6% of Financial Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Harvest LLC owned about 0.05% of Solventum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Solventum by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Solventum’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

