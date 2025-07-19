Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Acquired by Atle Fund Management AB

Atle Fund Management AB raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Soleno Therapeutics makes up 1.2% of Atle Fund Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atle Fund Management AB’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,166 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 658,518 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after purchasing an additional 303,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,630,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,301,000 after purchasing an additional 321,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLNO. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Laidlaw raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

SLNO opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 19.64. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $90.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of -2.63.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

