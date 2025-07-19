Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 169,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.3%

BHP stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.