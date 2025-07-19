iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 41,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,813,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,857,000 after buying an additional 242,881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

