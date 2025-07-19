8,538 Shares in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Bought by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLMI stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

