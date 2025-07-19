Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CENX opened at $20.32 on Friday. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

