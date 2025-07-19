Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

