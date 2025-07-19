Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.54% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 54.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 9.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NWPX Infrastructure Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.
About NWPX Infrastructure
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
