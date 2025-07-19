Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.54% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 54.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 9.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

