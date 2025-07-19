Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

