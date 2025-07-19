Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.04 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Onespan’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

