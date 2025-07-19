Hollencrest Capital Management Has $93,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1,027.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,397 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,741,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,057,000 after purchasing an additional 205,522 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,217 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,987,000 after purchasing an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

