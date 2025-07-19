Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,074,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000.

IAUM stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $34.37.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

