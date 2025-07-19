Schlumberger Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schlumberger stock. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

