Schlumberger Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.
Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schlumberger stock. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
