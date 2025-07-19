Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $236.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

