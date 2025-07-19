Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

