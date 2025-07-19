ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up 2.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,663 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 463,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 244,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BATS:BALT opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.