ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6,744.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 7.1%

OMFL stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

