ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

