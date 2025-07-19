Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 129 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 1.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $356.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.45. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

