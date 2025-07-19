Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after buying an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after buying an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $9,111,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $262.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.50. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

