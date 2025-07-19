Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5418 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

