Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.87.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TXN opened at $216.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.35 and its 200-day moving average is $185.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

