SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,593 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.