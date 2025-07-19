The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX opened at $122.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

