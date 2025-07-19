CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $274.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.65. The company has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.25 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.