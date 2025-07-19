Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,708 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

