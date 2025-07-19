Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,526,000 after purchasing an additional 282,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,760,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,749,000 after purchasing an additional 223,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,078,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.95.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $121.81 and a one year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

