Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.5%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.