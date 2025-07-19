Community West Bancshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $389.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $22.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,397.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 440,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,675.63. This represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community West Bancshares stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWBC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Community West Bancshares from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.