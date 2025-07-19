Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8%

ARKK stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.