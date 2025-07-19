Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 175 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,893,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,346,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $272.60 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

