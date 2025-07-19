AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.