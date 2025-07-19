Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Price

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

