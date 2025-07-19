Transce3nd LLC Sells 850 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transce3nd LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA VB opened at $243.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
