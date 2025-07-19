AMG National Trust Bank Sells 21,890 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $173,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IWM opened at $222.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

