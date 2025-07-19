Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 511 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $102.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

