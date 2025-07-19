Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 352 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 255.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $227.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.71 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.62.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.