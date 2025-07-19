Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,664 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

