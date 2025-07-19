Graypoint LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,013,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 505,834 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.65.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
