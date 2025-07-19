Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,676,008.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,988.14. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,982.50. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,381,678 shares of company stock worth $46,988,343 in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

