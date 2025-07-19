AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 1,177 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,633,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.